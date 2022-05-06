Barings LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Shares of APD opened at $235.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average of $270.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

