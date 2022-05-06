Barings LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538,937 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,055,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,775,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,249,000 after buying an additional 314,720 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 539,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.