Barings LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Barings LLC reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $412.78 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $386.02 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.88 and its 200-day moving average is $484.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.