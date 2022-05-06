Barings LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day moving average of $259.89. The company has a market capitalization of $548.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

