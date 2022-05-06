Barings LLC Invests $22.99 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,987,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $330.24 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

