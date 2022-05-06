Barings LLC Raises Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,772,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,810,000 after purchasing an additional 315,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $91.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

