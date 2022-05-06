Barings LLC Sells 11,202 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 0.9% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.08% of Nutrien worth $33,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

