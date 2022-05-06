Barings LLC Sells 87 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $2,921,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.36. The stock has a market cap of $566.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

