Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the gold and copper producer on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

GOLD stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 375,498 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,166 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,758,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,264 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

