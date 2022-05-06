Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. 1,201,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,956,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,797 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,365,365 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 375,498 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

