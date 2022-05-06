Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.95.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 372,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,956,184. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

