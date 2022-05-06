Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($83.16) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.13 ($74.88).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €47.58 ($50.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.84. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($49.72) and a fifty-two week high of €71.05 ($74.79).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.