Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €74.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.13 ($74.88).

BAS stock opened at €47.58 ($50.08) on Tuesday. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($49.72) and a twelve month high of €71.05 ($74.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €52.62 and its 200-day moving average is €59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

