Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,289 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

