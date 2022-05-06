Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 674 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

MBB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,131. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $108.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

