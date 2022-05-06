Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

