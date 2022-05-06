Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.90. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

