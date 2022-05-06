Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,676,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,349,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period.

SPLG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. 9,166,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

