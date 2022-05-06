Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,676 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. 2,179,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,957. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.