Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after purchasing an additional 783,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. 1,277,650 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

