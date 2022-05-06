Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,713 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 6.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $15,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after buying an additional 1,288,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after buying an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,104. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

