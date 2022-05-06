Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.74 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.