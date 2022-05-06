Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50,556.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 202,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 202,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,899. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $144.74 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

