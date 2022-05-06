Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading 1.6% Higher

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €61.17 ($64.39) and last traded at €61.14 ($64.36). 3,537,487 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €60.18 ($63.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.43.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

