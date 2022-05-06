BCE (NYSE:BCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. BCE updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.41 EPS.

BCE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. 1,370,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BCE by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BCE by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after buying an additional 340,081 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

