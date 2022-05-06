Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will announce $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.51. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $5.28 on Friday, reaching $254.36. 33,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

