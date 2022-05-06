Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.50

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €55.50 ($58.42) and last traded at €56.25 ($59.21), with a volume of 75231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €58.00 ($61.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BFSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($83.16) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

