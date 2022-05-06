Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The company has a strong track record of technical innovation working with the engineering teams of market leaders. Bel has consistently proven to be a valuable supplier to the foremost companies in its chosen industries by developing cost effective solutions for the challenges of new product development. “

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.44. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.