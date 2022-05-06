Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Belden updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.55-5.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 237,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.33. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Belden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 111,078 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Belden by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Belden by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,874,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

