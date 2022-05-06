BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Up to $20.86

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.86, but opened at $23.25. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 3,637 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

