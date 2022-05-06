Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.50) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.06) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.63).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.04) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 221.20 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.