Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

BRY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. 374,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,873. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $887.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Berry by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

