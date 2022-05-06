BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 61.8% per year over the last three years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BGCP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

