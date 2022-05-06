BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Trading 6.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.75. 99,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,362,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.67.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in BGC Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 2,425,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BGC Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,522,000 after buying an additional 690,387 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in BGC Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

