BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.30) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

NYSE:BHP opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

