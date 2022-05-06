Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.77% from the stock’s current price.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.48.

Bill.com stock traded down $19.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.14. The stock had a trading volume of 176,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average is $233.75. Bill.com has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,483,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bill.com by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

