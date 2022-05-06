Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.35)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $624.0-625.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.69 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS.

Shares of BILL traded down $31.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.00. 9,612,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average is $233.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $109.09 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.48.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

