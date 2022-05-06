BinaryX (BNX) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $227.94 million and approximately $56.08 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $112.68 or 0.00314258 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005614 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002228 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00243906 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

