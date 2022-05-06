Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne stock opened at $386.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.54.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.29.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.