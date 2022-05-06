Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $201.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

