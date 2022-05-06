Bitcoin Private Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $12.68 million and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00007365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00342844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00076600 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00100478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.