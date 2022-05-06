BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

BitCore (BTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, BitCore has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $277,169.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.28 or 0.07476105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00268574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.00763719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.00600831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00077446 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005716 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

