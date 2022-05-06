Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Black Hills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Black Hills by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.