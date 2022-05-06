Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.82 EPS.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.92 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blackbaud by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Blackbaud by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

