BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.15

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.17, with a volume of 287863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.