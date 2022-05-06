BlackHat Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $83,281.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00256743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00214732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039676 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,059.59 or 1.97322412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

