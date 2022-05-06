BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $633.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.00 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $709.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $819.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.