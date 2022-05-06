BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MUA opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

