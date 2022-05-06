BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:MUA opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $17.72.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.