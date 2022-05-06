BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 146,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

