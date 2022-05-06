BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

